Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.67 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $158.86 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,020,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

