GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GNNDY opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $201.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

