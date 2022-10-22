Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $286,817.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,176,572 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

