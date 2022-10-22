Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Lessened by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

