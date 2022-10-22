GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Up 5.1%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 80,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,429,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.