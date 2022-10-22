Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.02. Graham shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 24,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Graham by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

