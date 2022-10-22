Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

