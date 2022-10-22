Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 14th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP opened at $12.90 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.