Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.90 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

