Grin Price Tops $0.0453 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $36,688.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,230.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00271987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00118759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00737614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00566019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00245491 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

