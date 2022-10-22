Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $155.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

