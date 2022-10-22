Grove (GVR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.19 Million

Grove (GVR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Grove has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grove

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

