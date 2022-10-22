Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

