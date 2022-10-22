Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 45,133 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $47,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 289.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

