Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $151.24 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970,300 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.40% of Graphic Packaging worth $151,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.