Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $41.92 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,696,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

