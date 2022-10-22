Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $48.94 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $48,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 1,681,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,036. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.