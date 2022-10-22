Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $55.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $19.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,208. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.