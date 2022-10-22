Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $88.84 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $88,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,187,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,791.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $112.35. 2,748,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

