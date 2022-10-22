Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,890 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises about 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $220,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. 1,256,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

