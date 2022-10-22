Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,024 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.71% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $106,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $202.66. 1,677,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

