Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.99% of Livent worth $73,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Livent by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Livent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Livent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

