Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 90 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.51% of Fair Isaac worth $52,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.66. 142,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.81 and a 200 day moving average of $422.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

