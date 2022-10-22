Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.87% of Verra Mobility worth $45,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 763,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

