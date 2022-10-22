Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.