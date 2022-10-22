HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,193.68

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,193.68 ($26.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($27.19). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($26.58), with a volume of 86,783 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 179.76. The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,189.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,258.94.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

