Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $31.54 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

