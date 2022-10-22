Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.29. 1,157,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average of $244.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

