Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 2,256,079 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $87,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 1,202,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,103. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

