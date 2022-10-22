HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

