HCA Healthcare, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

HCA stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

