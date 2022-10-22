Head-To-Head Analysis: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -115.60% -148.55% -41.91% Hello Group -23.85% -28.45% -17.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

21.5% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cyren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyren and Hello Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $31.19 million 0.26 -$23.04 million ($5.96) -0.18 Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.31 -$457.23 million ($2.59) -1.75

Cyren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hello Group. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyren and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Hello Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hello Group has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.74%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

Hello Group beats Cyren on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. The company also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, it offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, quick chat, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games and audio chatrooms. In addition, it allows its platform's users to livestream a variety of content and activities that comprise talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

