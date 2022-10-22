Head to Head Contrast: BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) & Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indivior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Indivior 18.04% 66.83% 7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A Indivior $791.00 million 2.91 $205.00 million $1.05 15.91

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Summary

Indivior beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC has research collaboration agreement with Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

