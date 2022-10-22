Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 33658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Health Assurance Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

