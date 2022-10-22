Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 44203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

