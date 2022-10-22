Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.21 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $24.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025415 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007365 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05907024 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $31,632,304.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

