HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Cheuvreux cut HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.