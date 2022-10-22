Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €62.34 ($63.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.