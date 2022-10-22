Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 opened at €62.34 ($63.61) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.