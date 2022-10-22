Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

