Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 7.1%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.86 and last traded at $100.95. 5,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 209,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

Herc Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

