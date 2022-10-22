Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.