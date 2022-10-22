Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $135.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

