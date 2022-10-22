Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $135.72.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

