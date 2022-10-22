Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE HES opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

