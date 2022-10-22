HEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $19.14 billion and approximately $5.05 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
