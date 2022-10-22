H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SLYV traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,434. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.