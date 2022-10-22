H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,843.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 411,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,970. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
