HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0499

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $138.15 million and $932,458.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.31 or 1.00000401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05001992 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $878,319.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.