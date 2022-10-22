Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.04 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $8.04 billion and $90,259.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00019961 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.42 or 0.27948507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.84024728 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $126,808.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

